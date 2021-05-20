Edmonton protesters “tired of the bull****” gather for Worldwide Freedom Rally

This past Saturday in Edmonton, Albertans risked thousands of dollars in fines to join the Worldwide Freedom Rally against provincial lockdown restrictions on businesses, citizens and places of worship.

What took place on the steps of the legislature was Edmonton’s largest anti-lockdown protest yet, with approximately 1,000 people in attendance.

Rebel News reporter Daniel Day was on the scene to tell the other side of the rally that you won’t see in the mainstream media. People from all backgrounds and walks of life came together to peacefully call on the government to reopen the economy and let people go back to their normal lives.

Current restrictions in Alberta limit outdoor gatherings in Edmonton to just five people. Fines for attending an “illegal public gathering” can reach $2,000.

