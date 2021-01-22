Elections Canada fines Ezra Levant $3,000 for book comparing Trudeau to Tony Soprano

By Ezra Levant SAVE REBEL NEWS 162 Donors

I just received a priority mail letter from Justin Trudeau’s Elections Commissioner: I’ve been convicted of two counts of breaking the law and I’ve been fined a whopping $3,000 — specifically for writing a book comparing Justin Trudeau to Tony Soprano, and for the drawing on the book’s cover that compares them.

It’s my best-selling book, The Libranos: What the Media Won’t Tell you About Justin Trudeau’s Corruption.

They convicted me under sections 352 and 353 of the Elections Act.

The conviction letters say I’m guilty because “the book title’s reference to ‘Libranos’, which was clearly designed to create an association between the name of a registered party and The Sopranos, a mafia-themed television show, and to link the party to corruption.”

They also say the book's cover is an illegal election activity. It’s based on the original poster for the TV show, The Sopranos. Trudeau’s staff says that’s illegal because it’s too mean: “drawings of the show's characters were replaced with drawings of the leader and other public figures of the party.”

I know you’ll find this hard to believe, so I’ve put a copy of the two convictions below so you can read the letter for yourself.

These convictions and fines came as a surprise to me. The trial was done in secret. I was not invited to the trial, I did not know about it, I was not allowed to attend or to send a lawyer.

I knew they were hunting me, because they interrogated me a year ago, but I really assumed they had dropped the thing, because it was so absurd.

There were 24 books published about Trudeau in the 2019 election. Mine was the only one that criticized Trudeau. And mine is the only one that was investigated, prosecuted — and now convicted and punished.

Just so you know, this is all illegal. The Elections Act says books and the promotion of books — that means ads selling the book — are exempt from election censorship.

And of course the Charter of Rights guarantees my freedom of speech and the press. So this is just Trudeau attacking anyone who embarrasses him.

I’m not going to pay the $3,000 in fines. I’m sorry, I’m just not.

I do not accept a punishment fine for writing a book criticizing Justin Trudeau.

I’m going to appeal these convictions, because obviously it’s a political set-up. And it’s a sign of Trudeau’s censorship plans to come. Just last week, Trudeau’s government told the Globe and Mail they intend to set up an entire new government bureaucracy in charge of censorship. And obviously, their top target is Rebel News. They aren’t hiding it.

I’m going to appeal these illegal convictions. And I’m going to help other journalists and authors, even though most of them these days are fine with censoring conservatives and cancel culture. I’m going to challenge the constitutionality of this entire law, so that no other Canadian will ever be interrogated by police and convicted in a secret trial and fined $3,000 again, for criticizing a politician.

That constitutional challenge is going to cost me much more than $3,000 — there’s no way it could cost less than $100,000. But I’ll never bow down to a bully.

If you can help me, please donate here to chip in to our legal defence fund.

I hope we win. And if we lose, I have to tell you now: I simply won’t pay. I just won’t. The law gives Trudeau the power to seize our assets — to take our computers, or to raid our bank account or even to take our books, in satisfaction of their fine.

Do you doubt Trudeau would do that? I mean, what would Tony Soprano do?

Censorship isn’t coming. It’s already here.

We are the canary in the coal mine. If we don’t fight back now, you could be next.

Please help us crowdfund our legal appeal and constitutional challenge!

VIEW THE FULL LETTERS: