Trudeau playing politics with firearms rights: Tracey Wilson
Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson joined The Gunn Show, where she told host Sheila Gunn Reid that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is playing politics when it comes to firearms rights in Canada.
Saskatchewan recently told the Trudeau Liberals they weren't interested in seeing Ottawa encroach on firearms rights, with the legislature unanimously passing the Saskatchewan Firearms Act.
The Prairie province's pushback was the latest blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attempted gun grab.
Tracey Wilson, a spokesperson for the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, joined Wednesday night's episode of The Gunn Show to talk about Saskatchewan and how the Liberals are playing politics with civil liberties.
Telling Sheila about how the 'buyback' program, Tracey said:
They've budgeted, I think, $30.4 million over the next two years on this program, which, you know, is a considerable amount of money. But it's also a strong indicator that they're not actually going to buy any guns, because that number would be in the hundreds of millions, if not billions.
So, it's just the running of a bureaucracy of a program that does not even exist, is costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars a year — and for what? That money would be better rerouted to focusing on stopping the flow of illegal guns across the border, but hey call me crazy, right?
