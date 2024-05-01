All parties in Saskatchewan want control over gun laws

A motion calling for the complete devolution of federal gun laws to the control of the province of Saskatchewan was brought forward by Carrot River MLA Fred Bradshaw.
The motion passed the Legislature with unanimous support from all parties last week -- even the New Democrats.
The private members' motion builds on the Saskatchewan Firearms Act, brought into effect in May 2023.
The Trudeau Liberals have confirmed their gun ‘buyback scheme’ will be rolled out in 2025, an election year.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 1, 2024
READ MORE: https://t.co/I5OZV1ekqE pic.twitter.com/Hz6glHgeNH
The legislation regulates companies and agencies wishing to participate in the 2025 'buyback' portion of the 2020 ban on thousands of 'assault-style' firearms.
The province's Public Safety Minister at the time said those wishing to help the Trudeau Liberals snatch the guns of law-abiding owners "cannot receive money from the federal government to confiscate firearms."
It’s been 1461 days since @BillBlair and @JustinTrudeau capitalized on the NS tragedy, a horrific crime committed by an unlicensed madman with illegal guns, to attack 2.3M legal Canadian firearms owners with a gun ban on their legally acquired property 🇨🇦 #May2020 #4years pic.twitter.com/LlcpIi95FT— Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) May 1, 2024
GUEST: Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights discusses the latest Liberal attacks on gun ownership and how Saskatchewan is putting property rights first.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.