Elon Musk calls for life sentences for those approving sex-change procedures on minors

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has ignited a conversation after voicing his support on Friday morning for sending doctors and parents to prison for life if they approve or conduct sex-change surgeries and other life-altering procedures on minors who believe they are transgender. The question arises: did Musk go too far or not far enough?

Musk's comment came in response to popular media personality "The Redheaded Libertarian" mocking MSNBC for an article claiming that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) was "destroying an entire state."

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

As hinted at by The Redheaded Libertarian, the Left appears to take most issue with the state's Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule, which essentially equates to "you can't sex change for your child in Florida."

"That board, with support from DeSantis, recently crafted a new rule prohibiting minors in Florida from receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-related surgeries."

"Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life," Musk said in response.

In reaction to Musk's tweet, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked, "Why is this a controversial statement?"

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck commented, "It's so bizarre that this is a courageous statement today. There was a time where this would have sounded silly because everyone would have agreed with it and wondered why he felt the need to say it. That time feels like a different universe now."

According to The Daily Wire, "President Joe Biden has criticized DeSantis for his strong stance against sex-rejection surgeries and gender-denial care for those under 18. The president has said that it is "close to sinful" for states to block minors' access to medical treatments and procedures that can have devastating permanent effects on children."

Biden made the remarks during an interview with Democrat Kal Penn on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" while discussing how Republican-led states, especially Florida, are working to protect children from so-called "gender-affirming care." In response, DeSantis argued, "It is not 'sinful' to prohibit the mutilation of minors. It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids."