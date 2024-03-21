Elon Musk shares video outlining Democrats' use of illegal immigration to increase electoral power

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a video this week that purports to explain how the Democratic Party uses illegal immigration to entrench single-party rule in the United States.

The video, shared by Musk amid his repeated criticism of the issue, claims that an estimated more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered the country under President Joe Biden's administration.

This is actually happening!

pic.twitter.com/qeNBu3S1mF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

The seven-step plan outlined in the video begins with the allegation that Democrats "flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world — enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states so far."

Titled the Democratic Party's "plan to entrench single party rule," the video outlines a purported seven-step process:

1. Flood the country with millions of illegal immigrants

2. Prioritize needs of these non-citizens over Americans to ensure loyalty

3. Keep them in the U.S. at all costs, even violent criminals

4. Enact sanctuary laws as "population magnets"

5. Count non-citizens in census for congressional apportionment

6. Change state voting laws to allow mail-in ballots without verification

7. Promise lavish benefits to lock in a permanent voting majority

The video accuses the party of prioritizing the needs of these non-citizens over American citizens by providing "free flights, buses, hotels, meals, and phones" to ensure their loyalty.

The video also claims that Democrats seek to keep illegal immigrants in the country "at all costs, even when they commit violent crime, like murder and rape," while attacking critics as racist and enacting sanctuary laws that act as "population magnets."

According to the video, non-citizens are counted in the census, which determines congressional apportionment, potentially leading to "13 extra congressional districts, a tremendous amount of electoral power."

The alleged plan also involves a "massive, heavily-funded lawfare campaign" to change state voting laws, legalizing mass mail-in ballots, eliminating signature verification, and removing proof of citizenship requirements, "making it nearly impossible to prove voter fraud."

Finally, the video claims that Democrats aim to lock in a "permanent voting majority" by promising "lavish benefits and permanent privileges" to illegal immigrants, ensuring their long-term support for the party.

The video concludes by suggesting that once these steps are completed, Democrats will begin dominating in electors, thus entrenching single-party rule in the United States.

On Thursday, Musk followed up with a post outlining his political positions, describing them as "centrist."

This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus.



My positions are centrist:

- Secure borders

- Safe & clean cities

- Don’t bankrupt America with spending

- Racism against any race is wrong

- No sterilization below age of consent



Is this right-wing? https://t.co/QgRkoem2u4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

"This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus," he wrote.

The post comes as the Biden administration faces mounting criticism from Republicans and some Democrats over its handling of the border crisis, with record numbers of illegal border crossings reported since the president took office in January 2021.