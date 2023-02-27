Elon Musk slams the media’s racism against whites and Asians

Make a statement against Klaus Schwab, the globalists, and The Great Reset by purchasing this t-shirt!

Elon Musk recently took to social media to voice his opinion on what he perceives as racism against white and Asian people in the United States education system and media atmosphere.

His remarks come as newspapers have dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip following creator Scott Adams’ remarks about racial divisions in the United States. Adams remarked that a significant number of black Americans do not agree with the phrase “it’s okay to be white” in a recent survey. As highlighted by the Daily Wire, “Dilbert” was dropped from several major newspapers, including USA Today.

Responding to Adams on Twitter, Musk noted that publications like the San Francisco Chronicle, which highlighted Adams’ cancellation, have given racism against whites and Asians a free pass.

“For a very long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians," wrote Musk. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

The Tesla CEO’s comments highlight a growing concern that media outlets are increasingly labeling purported white supremacy as the primary threat to the United States population.

This narrative is not new and has gained traction among left-wing commentators who often blame acts of violence on "white violence" before knowing the facts. In the case of the recent police beating of Tyre Nichols, social media was ablaze with condemnation of “white supremacy” despite the fact that the officers charged in the fatal beating are black.

One study from 2009 shows that elite universities in the US disadvantage white and Asian students to attain higher levels of racial and cultural diversity, the Asian American Coalition for Education reported.

The report highlights that Asians required an SAT score roughly 140 points higher than white applicants, 270 points higher than Hispanic applicants, and 450 points higher than black applicants.

Anti-racism training in schools has also become popular after the death of George Floyd in 2020. While “anti-racist” advocates claim that their intention is to educate and promote understanding, training materials have been found to perpetuate racial bias by oversimplifying complex issues.

Kenneth Jones’ and Tema Okun’s widely-cited anti-racist work, “Dismantling Racism: A Workbook for Social Change Groups, by Kenneth Jones and Tema Okun” claims that the qualities of white supremacy include perfectionism, “worship of the written word,” paternalism, individualism, and objectivity.