Elon Musk suggests he is open to working with alternative video platforms after YouTube censors political commentator

Ever the tech maverick, Elon Musk suggested this week that he is open to working with an alternative video platform to YouTube after the Google-owned platform censored Russell Brand over one of his videos.

As reported by Rebel News, YouTube put the clamp down on the popular comedian over COVID misinformation, which he publicly apologized for and corrected himself on in a follow-up video.

Brand asked why he, and other creators, are subject to such stringent regulation on the platform, which allows mainstream media personalities like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to skirt by without consequence for medical misinformation.

“Good point,” responded Musk in a tweet to Brand.

When a commentator suggested that Musk team up with Rumble, a free speech alternative to YouTube, Musk said “I’m a little preoccupied [right now],” prompting Rumble’s founder Chris Pavlovski to make an open request to work with the Tesla CEO.

“Elon, I founded Rumble and forever wanted to work with you,” wrote Pavlovski.

“Maybe worth talking at some point,” replied Musk, seemingly open to the suggestion.

Maybe worth talking at some point — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2022

Musk is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Twitter over his decision to terminate his agreement to purchase the social media platform, so it’s perhaps a little too soon for him to get involved in another free speech battle while his current fight remains ongoing.