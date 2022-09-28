Equity in the air: Virgin Airlines rolls out new gender-neutral uniforms

YouTube/ Virgin Atlantic

Progressivism is reaching new heights!

Virgin Atlantic Airlines took to Twitter to announce that they have “changed [their] uniform code to give [their] crew, pilot and ground teams the option to choose which of [their] iconic uniforms, designed by Vivienne Westwood, best represents them.”

The company shared this new policy by launching a social media campaign starring male and female actors posing as crew members, dancing while wearing variations of the “gender neutral” uniform.

We’ve changed our uniform code to give our crew, pilot and ground teams the option to choose which of our iconic uniforms, designed by Vivienne Westwood, best represents them 👠 #SeeTheWorldDifferently pic.twitter.com/dbCP4WxObl — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) September 28, 2022

This is not the first time Virgin Airlines has committed to being more “inclusive.” According to the Daily Mail, in July 2019, they vowed to fly the first “flight fully staffed by LGBT+ staff’ and, in the same year, dropped the requirement for female staff members to wear makeup while on duty.

According to the Guardian, “Virgin said the move was to reflect the diversity of the workforce and to reinforce its branding campaign as welcoming and inclusive, after recent moves to relax rules on visible tattoos.”

As if men in skirts wasn’t inclusive enough, the airline, as Daily Mail reports, will also include pronoun badges for staff and customers, which travellers can request when checking in for their flights, and mandatory inclusivity training for crew members.

In an official statement, Juha Järvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, said: “It’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

Hopefully, Virgin Airlines customers are as excited about this progressive new uniform policy as the company.