EXCLUSIVE: Illegal immigrants using private homes as stash houses, city of El Paso refuses to help

I was reporting on the border crisis in El Paso, Texas, when a man frantically waved me down across the freeway. His name is Joaquin Villegas, and when I went over to speak to him, he told me some shocking information that is bound to strike a nerve.

Illegal immigrants have been using his personal residences as stash houses. Villegas took me on a tour of his desecrated property which consisted of glass-shattered windows and heaps of dirty clothing scattered all throughout the homes, similar to the show Hoarders. We were unable to walk into the multi-bedroom property without stepping on discarded clothing items.

He told me that the City of El Paso is now fining him for the conditions of his property and are trying to repossess his homes in court. This is as the City of El Paso refuses to act on the greatest border crisis in United States' history.

Villegas also called out the Biden administration’s failed leadership and encouraged them to come down to the border and see that the crisis has a significant impact on everyday Americans.

