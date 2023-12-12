Ezra Levant: Media attacks on Danielle Smith mean she's got it right

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid joined the show to discuss Danielle Smith's response to significant media criticism.

Speaking about Premier Smith recently questioning a reporter about the source of their numbers for a question, Sheila said, "It is so refreshing to see politicians now, particularly conservative ones, be emboldened enough to push back against the media, to treat the media like the enemy that they are. Its good to finally see them recognize it."

Smith has been the target of a barrage of criticism from mainstream media outlets in part for her opposition to the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax and clean energy policies.

Ezra Levant spoke about the CBC's treatment of Smith, saying, "In Alberta in particular, the CBC, in an unethical manner, really campaigned against her in the last election. They knew their mission was to kill her and they didn't succeed."

"I sense that Danielle Smith is not alone and that there's this new coalition of premiers who are in their calm manner...saying 'you know what, we're sorta not going to go along with Trudeau anymore,'" added Ezra.

