A federal housing and climate report says less urban sprawl is needed for the 15-minute cities of tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the Task Force for Housing and Climate issued dozens of recommendations that reconcile Canada’s housing crisis with its climate policy.

The Blueprint for More and Better Housing urges all levels of government to legalize density, legislate better building codes, invest in factory-built housing, and regulate housing growth in areas at high risk of climate impacts.

The blueprint articulates their implementation could result in 5.8 million new homes by 2030 that are affordable and ‘climate resilient.’

The Task Force, co-chaired by former federal cabinet minister Lisa Raitt and former Edmonton mayor Don Iveson, emphasized the importance of housing densification.

Iveson told reporters their case to housing developers is to build within neighbourhoods and make use of existing infrastructure to reduce mass transit. It’s cheaper for cities to build this way, he said.

"Fixing the housing crisis, like the climate crisis, requires every order of government to do its part," said Co-Chair the Honourable Lisa Raitt. "Our Blueprint will help every government take smart steps towards building more and better housing."

The Task Force consists of fifteen housing experts, including former mayors, chief planners, builders and developers, finance experts and Indigenous leaders, including former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.

To reduce carbon footprints, Better Housing suggests adding bike lanes and legalizing small shops on side streets.

City planners openly defend 15-minute communities, claiming their aim is to make cities more livable by ensuring all essential services — think schools, medical care, and shops — are within the distance of a short walk or bicycle ride.

“Short term and long term, density is good for the fiscal efficiency of the city,” added Iveson. “It’s the right thing, and it also happens to be climate positive.”

An email blast confirmed that Edmonton will move on to next steps for its proposed 15-minute communities. City Council will consider all public feedback and likely approve the policy this fall.



“Building inside existing communities can be cheaper, faster and less carbon-intensive,” writes Alex Bozikovic, a columnist for The Globe and Mail. “In other words, we have to stop building sprawl.”

“The 15-minute city is the future of Canada.”

However, some Canadians expressed concerns with the initiative, claiming it would limit the movement of residents.

“Ms. Raitt and her Conservative colleagues now have a clear responsibility to renounce that nonsense,” said Bozikovic of ‘right-wing conspiracy theories.’

“Corner stores and apartment buildings are not signs of an authoritarian regime,” he notes.

The City of Edmonton said it intends to devise a plan, based on districts, to divide its over 400 neighbourhoods into many "15-minute cities."



Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi permits the 15-minute city plan to address concerns on quality of life, including shortening commutes to work and trips to amenities like groceries, recreation, and restaurants.

He does not intend to restrict the movement of more than 1.25 million Edmontonians to their proposed district.

According to the District Planning Guide, building a "community of communities — small towns in our big city" is a multi-year project to accommodate Edmontonians.

"This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts," reads a January email.

Through March, the city will assess the feedback already received from residents and compile a report for April. By early May, city officials are expected to advertise more "meaningful discussions" with the public, reported the Western Standard.

Upon further review by the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board this summer, City Council will consider additional public feedback and likely approve new policy this fall.

United Conservative delegates want to avoid the "15 Minute Cities" like the plague — having had their fill of lockdown measures during the COVID lockdown.



Last November 4, Alberta’s United Conservative delegates proposed a prohibition on "any land use or development planning initiatives that would restrict movement of residents as per Section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

The Conservative grassroots rejoiced as the non-binding policy passed in near-unanimous fashion.

“Even if conservatives get over their fear of bikes and bakeries, there will be hard choices,” contends Bozikovic.

“Should Calgary stop building new houses on the prairie? Should Vancouver’s Westside get many more apartment buildings? Should downtown Toronto rezone its single-family houses?”

“Yes, of course.”