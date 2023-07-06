Film depicting the horrors of child sex trafficking tops box office, beats out woke Hollywood blockbuster

Santa Fe Films and trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Sound of Freedom, an action film based on real life events about the child sex trafficking industry, has topped the box office in America.

BREAKING: SOUND OF FREEDOM IS NOW THE #1 MOVIE IN AMERICA



WE BEAT DISNEY pic.twitter.com/PQl7jbewUm — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 5, 2023

The film officially beat the most recent release of Disney's Indiana Jones franchise, despite having almost no marketing budget. Deadline reported that “business was even” between the films on July 4, with Sound of Freedom gaining an edge over the Hollywood blockbuster when the independent film's “Pay It Forward” numbers were included.

The patent-pending technology a developed by Angel Studios, the studio behind Sound Of Freedom. First launched in March, Pay It Forward allows moviegoers to purchase tickets for others to see the film.

Jim Caveziel's anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom topped Woke Indiana Jones at the box office.



pic.twitter.com/AUQ2XH0aoW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 5, 2023

The story follows the actions of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard, portrayed by actor Jim Caviezel. The actor says this is a film of the people, telling Fox News “God’s children are no longer for sale.”

Jim Caviezel says Sound of Freedom film is “Not Disney’s film. We are the people’s film … God’s children are no longer for sale.”



pic.twitter.com/QV6fiYaF4M — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 6, 2023

Seeking justice for the innocent victims of horrendous trafficking rings, Ballard made it his life’s mission to rescue hundreds of children from the sex trade. He now heads a group called Operation Underground Railroad.

Former #CIA & #DHS agent @TimBallard's mission is to eliminate child trafficking, one child at a time. His remarkable life has inspired a film, 'The Sound of Freedom,' starring @JimmyCaviezel. Due in theaters July 4th 🎬🗽. #SoundOfFreedom #EndChildTrafficking 👏🛡️ pic.twitter.com/dbjLw4Tg30 — Redacted (@TheRedactedInc) June 27, 2023

As the film grows in popularity and venues continue to fill up across Canada and the United States, it is clear that public awareness about the horrific abuses of children is continuing to grow.