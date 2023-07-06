Film depicting the horrors of child sex trafficking tops box office, beats out woke Hollywood blockbuster

The Sound of Freedom, an action film based on real life events, brought in more money than Disney's latest endeavour in the Indiana Jones.

Santa Fe Films and trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com
Sound of Freedom, an action film based on real life events about the child sex trafficking industry, has topped the box office in America.

The film officially beat the most recent release of Disney's Indiana Jones franchise, despite having almost no marketing budget. Deadline reported that “business was even” between the films on July 4, with Sound of Freedom gaining an edge over the Hollywood blockbuster when the independent film's “Pay It Forward” numbers were included.

The patent-pending technology a developed by Angel Studios, the studio behind Sound Of Freedom. First launched in March, Pay It Forward allows moviegoers to purchase tickets for others to see the film.

The story follows the actions of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard, portrayed by actor Jim Caviezel. The actor says this is a film of the people, telling Fox News “God’s children are no longer for sale.”

Seeking justice for the innocent victims of horrendous trafficking rings, Ballard made it his life’s mission to rescue hundreds of children from the sex trade. He now heads a group called Operation Underground Railroad.

As the film grows in popularity and venues continue to fill up across Canada and the United States, it is clear that public awareness about the horrific abuses of children is continuing to grow.

