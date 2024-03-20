Fish wars in Newfoundland and Labrador may further delay the provincial budget release

Protests have been ongoing since early March, which began over crab harvests and have now spilled into other fisheries.

The Canadian Press / Sarah Smellie
Ongoing protests by fishermen, who oppose processing quotas and a ban on sales into out-of-province markets, clashed with police outside the legislature on Wednesday.

The budget release was delayed on Wednesday due to the protests, prompting Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal Premier, Anthony Furey, to obtain a court injunction ordering protesters to allow "safe access to the building."

Under the existing rules, fishermen are only permitted to sell their catch to processors within the province.

The Fish, Food & Allied Workers Union and the Association of Seafood Producers determine the catch price. Additionally, processors face limitations under provincial regulations regarding the amount of fish they can process.

"The plants are telling us when to come and when to go and how much crab to bring…. So we need some free enterprise to be able to go as we please and fish as we please," said Dwayne Maher, a crab fisherman from Salvage, during a protest on March 12. "We need to be able to catch what we're allowed to catch."

