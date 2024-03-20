Fish wars in Newfoundland and Labrador may further delay the provincial budget release

The Canadian Press / Sarah Smellie

Ongoing protests by fishermen, who oppose processing quotas and a ban on sales into out-of-province markets, clashed with police outside the legislature on Wednesday.

The protesters are demanding the right to sell their fish outside of Newfoundland. Do you agree with them? pic.twitter.com/ZWobZKpBIk — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) March 20, 2024

The budget release was delayed on Wednesday due to the protests, prompting Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal Premier, Anthony Furey, to obtain a court injunction ordering protesters to allow "safe access to the building."

Protests have been ongoing since early March, which began over crab harvests and have now spilled into other fisheries.

BREAKING: Police send in horses to break up a protest by fisherman at the Confederation building in St. John's Newfoundland.



According to reports a protester suffered a broken hip during the police action. pic.twitter.com/wdVBxysl8H — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) March 20, 2024

Under the existing rules, fishermen are only permitted to sell their catch to processors within the province.

Fish harvesters blocking entrances to the Confederation Building. The aim to prevent budget day 2024 from happening today pic.twitter.com/PrH6F96Hsj — Mark Quinn (@CBCMarkQuinn) March 20, 2024

The Fish, Food & Allied Workers Union and the Association of Seafood Producers determine the catch price. Additionally, processors face limitations under provincial regulations regarding the amount of fish they can process.

"The plants are telling us when to come and when to go and how much crab to bring…. So we need some free enterprise to be able to go as we please and fish as we please," said Dwayne Maher, a crab fisherman from Salvage, during a protest on March 12. "We need to be able to catch what we're allowed to catch."