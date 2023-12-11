Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launches new video service called 'Tucker Carlson Network'

X/ @TuckerCarlson

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host and one of the most influential voices in media, has announced a new video subscription service called Tucker Carlson Network.

In a press release announcing the new media network, Carlson is quoted as saying, "News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. We plan to tell the truth about things that matter — clearly and without fear."

Since his controversial ouster from Fox News, Carlson has regularly been releasing content on the social media platform X.

The popular media figure's new website says that "Tucker Carlson Network is the new streaming platform that is home to exclusive all-new content from Tucker Carlson. We will regularly be releasing new video content that tells the stories that matter and helps you make sense of the world around you."

Carlson will be making an appearance in Edmonton, Alberta on January 24.

