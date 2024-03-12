France experiences unprecedented surge in cyberattacks
“Since last night, several government bodies have been the target of cyberattacks of unprecedented intensity,” confirmed the French prime minister’s office, which has set up a “crisis team to take countermeasures”. According to the information, several ministries have been affected, including the Ministry of Labor.
According to a report by the French news agency AFP on Monday evening, numerous French government departments experienced an unprecedented surge in cyberattacks attributed to pro-Russian hackers.
Multiple hacker groups, including Anonymous Sudan, which advocates for Russia and Islamism, claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Telegram social networking site. These hackers stated that the extensive cyber assault targeted ministries responsible for economic, cultural, and energy transition matters, along with the prime minister's office and the French Civil Aviation Authority.
Speaking to AFP, a security source said that the attacks “cannot be attributed to the Russians for the time being,” Hungarian publication Magyar Nemzet reports.
However, another source said that Sudan's claim was “credible,” whilst another source urged caution before jumping to conclusions.
“The impact of the attacks is now limited for most agencies, and access to government websites has been restored,” a spokesperson for the prime minister added.
“Ahead of the summer Olympics in Paris, the European Parliament elections on June 9 will be a major target for foreign manipulation,” Stéphane Bouillon, director general for national defense and security, warned.
Bouillon has informed the prime minister and scheduled a meeting for March 29 with representatives from all French political parties participating in the European Union's parliamentary elections. The purpose is to inform them about hybrid threats and engage in discussions regarding the “dangers of cyberattacks, manipulation of information and foreign interference in elections.”
An internal memo acquired by AFP reveals that on Feb. 20, Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu called for enhanced security measures to counter Russian threats of “sabotage and cyberattacks,” with the defense ministry being the primary department affected.
- By David Menzies
