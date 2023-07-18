Freedom Convoy organizers win major evidentiary victory in court

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld and The Canadian Press / ﻿﻿Justin Tang

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, organizers of the trucker-led anti-mandate protest which descended on Ottawa for three weeks beginning in late January 2022, appeared remotely in an Ottawa courtroom for a preliminary hearing for their September 5, 2023, trial.

According to Tamara Lich, who provided a statement to Rebel News, Judge Heather Perkins-McVey has ordered the crown prosecutor to produce his witness list and evidentiary exhibits by August 1, 2023.

Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe had argued for disclosure of the evidence by August 8, 2023. Perkins-McVey called the timeline “unacceptable” in her ruling.

Radcliffe was recently assigned to the file, replacing Moiz Karimjee.

Karimjee had successfully argued for Lich to be held without bail for an accumulated 49 days on non-violent charges after her February 2022 arrest.

However, bail for Lich was subsequently granted upon review.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon appeared for Tamara Lich, while Diane Magnus appeared on behalf of Chris Barber.

Lich and Barber face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling to commit mischief and obstruction. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

