Freedom for Vancouverites: B.C. Libertarian's hopeful message ahead of byelection

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A byelection to vote in a new member of the Legislative Assembly for the Vancouver-Quilchena riding has been called.

The seat is up for grabs due to former B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson's resignation, and Sandra Filosof-Schipper, the deputy leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party, hopes to earn votes campaigning on freedom.

Coming from an immigrant family, with a father who is now questioning whether life would be better if the family stayed in their native Turkey, Filosof-Schipper says she became involved in politics because she feels “duty bound to stand up” and to “get people talking and paying attention.”

“The fact that there’s a vaccine passport is frightening,” said Filosof- Schipper during my interview with her.

While the deputy leader is vaccinated for COVID, she said that the fact that the government “thinks they should have dominion over my body, let alone my home is unacceptable” and is the reason while she is running.

Filosof-Schipper is campaigning to secure confidence from those in her riding before voting takes place on April 30.

Head to LeadershipReports.ca to to keep up to date with, and support, our latest reports on the federal Conservative Party’s leadership race.