FULL INTERVIEW: Details of six-figure excavator sabotage lawsuit launched against RCMP

Last year, I broke the news that RCMP had breached private property to sabotage three excavators near the Coutts border blockade.

Recently I broke news again, telling you that the owners of these vehicles are now suing the RCMP for this alleged misconduct. Admission of section 2(b) Charter violations and damages amounting to over $130,000, are being sought by the plaintiffs. Excavator owners also allege that orders to sabotage these vehicles came from a “much higher level.”

The plaintiffs are alleging Charter infringements, political motivations, and unlawful behaviour from Alberta RCMP officers.



These excavator owners are alleging an excess of $130,000 in damages caused by the RCMP, not to mention the massive costs associated with taking action against such a large federal agency.

Today, we showcase our full interview with Chad Williamson, where he details the statement of claim now submitted suit, and highlights the situation these excavator owners now face.

