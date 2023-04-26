FULL INTERVIEW: Details of six-figure excavator sabotage lawsuit launched against RCMP

The excavator owners are alleging an excess of $130,000 in damages caused by the RCMP, a breach of Charter rights and that's without mention of the massive costs associated with taking action against such a large federal agency.

Last year, I broke the news that RCMP had breached private property to sabotage three excavators near the Coutts border blockade.

Recently I broke news again, telling you that the owners of these vehicles are now suing the RCMP for this alleged misconduct. Admission of section 2(b) Charter violations and damages amounting to over $130,000, are being sought by the plaintiffs. Excavator owners also allege that orders to sabotage these vehicles came from a “much higher level.”

To watch that report in full, which contains an exclusive response from the RCMP, and to find out more about this situation, including the connection behind this and the Coutts Blockade demonstrations against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, head to TruckerLawyer.ca.

However, thanks to the generosity of viewers like yourself, these owners aren’t suffering additionally out of pocket to cover these legal fees. Crowdfunding through TruckerLawyer.ca, a Rebel News initiative, has financed Williamson Law to represent all three plaintiffs.

Today, we showcase our full interview with Chad Williamson, where he details the statement of claim now submitted suit, and highlights the situation these excavator owners now face.

To keep updated on our latest coverage of this excavator story, and to donate to the excavator owners' legal defence, head to TruckerLawyer.ca.

