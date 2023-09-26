German government officials release pro-prostitution book aimed toward children

Reduxx

The city of Berlin is being scorched by locals after it offered children a graphic picture book on prostitution via its official website. The book, titled, 'Rosie Needs Money,' (Rosi sucht Geld) was advertised toward youth aged 6 to 12.

Equal Opportunities Officer Kerstin Drobick stated that the book was aimed toward explaining prostitution to children of families who reside in the red-light district of Berlin, Reduxx reports.

“In the years in which the Tiergarten Süd and Schöneberger Norden neighborhood management offices dealt with the issue of street prostitution and also had many conversations with residents, this was one of the topics: What do I say to the child? The Tiergarten Süd district management has faced this courageously,” Dobrick said, in an attempt to defend the book.

“An order was placed for a children’s book that tried to explain to the children what was happening there. Interestingly, extensive research has shown that educational books for children aged 10 and over avoid this explanation.”

She also went on to state that the book, which features explicit images was created with the participation of school children and others as part of a community project.

The story "Rosie Needs Money" is told through the eyes of a young girl named Maryam, who recently moved to Germany from Syria with her family. Together with her classmate, Martin, they search for Rosie, a Bulgarian woman involved in the sex industry.

Maryam's mother had mentioned that Rosie is frequently seen on the streets "in search of money." Rosie is portrayed as having several friends, all of whom are migrant women from countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, and Lithuania.

“But they don’t seem to find much money. Their clothes are not enough. Their breasts and legs must freeze in winter,” observes Maryam. “Today we decided to finally ask Rosie what she does with men. Actually, we already know. They give her money and want to make love.”

The book then references pornography, saying how sex between Martin's mom and dad make love, whereas Rosie and men do not, that they "make sex like on TV."

In the book, Rosie posits that men seek out prostitutes because of their loneliness and portrays the sex industry as a valid and legitimate profession.

“You want to know what this has to do with love and sex? Everyone acts as if love and sex are always the same. Men say this to me and to their wives at home. But sometimes love is gone. Or the sex. That’s why my customers just want to talk to me and they give me money in return,” Rosie tells the children, before explaining how clients have sex with her.

“Most of the time it’s like this: Men want to put their penis in my vagina. A few times in and a few times out – and you’re done. There’s nothing more to it than that.”