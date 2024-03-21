Germany faces plunging birth rate, lowest since 2009

Pixabay

Rebel News LIVE! Rebel News Live is coming to Toronto on May 11. Get (early bird) tickets now to the most provocative, most interesting, and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada! Buy tickets E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Germany's birth rate has plummeted to its lowest level since 2009, according to newly released figures from the Federal Institute for Population Development. The sharp decline, from 1.57 children per woman in 2021 to just 1.36 in autumn 2023, has sparked concerns over the country's demographic future, reports Remix News.

The institute's report, produced jointly with Stockholm University, describes such a precipitous "decline in fertility" within a couple of years as "unusual." Typically, fluctuations in birth rates occur more gradually over longer periods.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wasted no time responding, calling for policies to incentivize families and reverse the demographic slide. Their statement read, in part: "There is not the proper appreciation for families and children in our country – not politically, not financially and not socially."

AfD proposed measures like increasing child allowances, introducing family tax splitting, making child-related expenses fully tax deductible, and paying €20,000 towards pension contributions for each newborn.

The party also blamed soaring costs of living, including housing, electricity and food prices. "Unnecessary fees and taxes need to be reduced and there needs to be a stop to the green energy 'transition,'" AfD's statement said.

While family-friendly policies could prove popular, the study's authors pointed to other potential factors behind the birth rate drop. These included the initial vaccine rollout prompting some women to postpone pregnancy, as well as economic impacts from inflation, the Ukraine war, and climate change.