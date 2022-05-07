Get your tickets! Conservative Party leadership debate in Toronto hosted by the Independent Press Gallery

E-transfer (Canada):

On Monday, May 30 the Independent Press Gallery (IPG) will be hosting a debate in Toronto for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership election.

Invitations have gone out to all official candidates, and many have already confirmed, including Roman Baber, John Charest, and Leslyn Lewis.

Andrew Lawton from True North will be moderating the debate.

Andrew will be joined by an independent journalist panel featuring Rebel News’ very own Editor in Chief, Sheila Gunn Reid, Rupa Subramanya, and Derek Fildebrandt of The Western Standard who will be asking questions too.

You can attend live, in-person, by getting your tickets now. Tickets are only $25 and they’ll be sure to sell out quick!

Click here to get your tickets now.

If you’re out of town, you’ll be able to watch live at RebelNews.com.

This is an event you’re not going to want to miss! So, make sure to get your tickets now.

To learn more about the IPG, visit their website at IndependentPressGallery.ca or follow them on Twitter.