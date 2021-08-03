GOP rep calls to impeach Biden and DHS secretary over border crisis

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy called for President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached on Monday, citing the worsening southern border crisis.

Roy posted on Twitter the preliminary border numbers for the month of July, which he noted were subject to change.

“Total encounters: 205,029. Total known gotaways: 37,400,” Roy tweeted. “1.3 million for [Fiscal Year] 21 so far. Largest monthly encounter number since 2000.”

“Add in the fact that we know that cartels and coyotes use and ‘recycle’ children to abuse our asylum system, add in the fact that we know that cartels are making millions per day in human and sex trafficking off this administration It's only going to get worse with this crisis,” Roy added.

“We demand a secure border and safe neighborhoods. It's our country. These are our terms.” he concluded.

The numbers show an average of 6,779 illegals crossing the southern border of the U.S. every day in July, equalling more than 200,000 for the month. If left unchecked, this would total over 2.5 million for the year.

“What Joe Biden is doing at our border is impeachable,” Jesse Kelly, a political commentator, responded. “It’s more impeachable than Watergate. This is an attack on the sovereignty of America and it’s coming from the Oval Office. Republicans should move to impeach after 2022.”

Roy responded to Kelly’s tweet by writing: “Co-sponsor. #ImpeachBiden #ImpeachMayorkas”

Speaking to the Daily Wire, Roy further explained his calls to impeach Biden and Mayorkas, saying: “Over the past several months, President Biden and Sec. Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process.”

Nick Miroff, a reporter at the Washington Post, later confirmed the July numbers Roy posted.