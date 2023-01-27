Gov. Inslee to release the nation’s most violent sex offenders from secluded McNeil Island into small town communities

Washington State Democrats are releasing the nation’s most violent sex offenders from secluded McNeil Island and placing them into private homes in small-town communities across the state.

McNeil Island has been home to 214 of the most dangerous sex offenders, with 60 percent of them having committed a violent sex crime against children. Although many have completed their prison sentences, they remain locked up in a Special Commitment Center as the courts have legally classified them to be “sexually violent predators.”

This means they have a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes them likely to engage in repeat sexual violence. Governor Inslee and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson are releasing these sex offenders from McNeil Island, a high security facility surrounded only by the freezing waters of the Puget Sound, and placing them into private homes owned by Supreme Living.

They will be scattered throughout the state next to daycares, schools, and residential neighborhoods. Supreme Living does not have secured facilities, therefore these violent offenders are bound to escape the private homes, go into communities, and re-offend as many have been deemed mentally insane.

These violent sexual predators will not be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. Instead, they will be under the supervision of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Angela Rinaldo, the owner of Supreme Living, is a former DSHS employee. The first place to house these offenders is in the small town of Tenino, Washington.

Tenino is a beautiful mountain town located near Mt Rainier with a population of fewer than 2,000 people. It’s a family-friendly community where parents raise their kids away from the hustle and bustle that big cities have to offer.

After a whistleblower from the DSHS came forward, the people of Tenino, WA have been fighting back against these predators from coming into their community. This insanity all began during the height of the COVID pandemic when bills were flying through the state legislature while no one was paying attention.

Senate Bill 5163, which was drafted only by Democratic legislators, significantly deceives the public from the reality of the bill as the text only reads, “concerning the placement and treatment of conditionally released sexually violent predators,” providing no other context.

Tenino is only the first known site where these predators will be housed, and as more whistleblowers come forward, more sites will be revealed.

