Governor Ron DeSantis awards over $4.2 Million to Lee County Port Authority through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded over $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund on July 19. The money will be used to rehabilitate Chamberlin Parkway at Southwest Florida International Airport. The project is meant to improve travelers’ access to terminals and increase access to commercial development sites on the north side of the airport, which serves as a base for airline cargo, air shipping, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facilities, and the airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO).

“Since July 2021, my administration has invested $87 million in Florida communities through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support projects that make strong impacts,” said Governor DeSantis. “These investments support future growth for Florida communities and create new opportunities for residents.”

“Governor DeSantis has remained committed to helping Florida communities succeed, and DEO is proud to aid in his mission to remove barriers to growth and help communities thrive,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). “This project will bring more than 1,000 jobs to Florida’s workforce, and I am excited for the economic diversification and workforce development it will achieve within Lee County communities.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc., and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.