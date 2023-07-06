Greta Thunberg faces charges over disruptive climate protest in Sweden

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Swedish environmental crusader Greta Thunberg has been charged with flouting a police directive to abandon a climate demonstration in the southern city of Malmo on June 19. Thunberg could face a fine or a prison sentence of up to six months if she is found guilty of disobeying a police order.

On the day of the reported disturbance, Thunberg detailed on Instagram how the protesters had erected barriers preventing the passage of oil trucks at Malmo harbour, Reuters reported.

Addressing the seriousness of the climate crisis, she wrote, "The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We chose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future.”

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen, according to Sydsvenskan, underlined the balance between exercising the right to protest and not causing disruption, stating, “You have the freedom to demonstrate, but you must not demonstrate in such a way that it causes disturbances for others.”