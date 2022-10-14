Beloved Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane passes away, aged 72

Warner Bros

Beloved Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series of movies has passed away at 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed the news that the actor had died in a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland.

Describing Coltrane as a “unique talent,” Wright added that the actor’s role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.”

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice, and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

“Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time.”

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to share her condolences, writing, “I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Coltrane was one of the few who stood by Rowling when she found herself under fire from the woke mob, receiving violent threats from trans activists for her defence of women’s rights against radical gender activism.

“I don't think what she said was offensive really,” Coltrane said during an interview with Pink News. “I don't know why, but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn't have won the war, would they?”

He added: “That's me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think: 'Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.’”

Actor Stephen Fry, who worked alongside Coltrane in Alfresco tweeted, “Such depth, power and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow, you'll be so dreadfully missed.”