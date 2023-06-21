Hollywood elite unite in Los Angeles to combat climate change

Pixabay

According to the AFP, the Hollywood elite is scheduled to convene in Los Angeles for a four-day summit with the aim of devising a plan to "tackle climate change."

As stated in the report, thousands of celebrities, filmmakers, and writers will gather alongside "scientists and activists" to promote the utilization of movies and TV shows as a means to leverage their significant impact on global audiences, Summit News reports.

To put it differently, the intention is to incorporate additional elements of woke identity politics into the realm of entertainment.

Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gatheringhttps://t.co/D6VX55Bior — eNCA (@eNCA) June 20, 2023

“Hollywood is an extremely powerful industry,” said summit co-founder and TV writer Ali Weinstein, adding “We are on the precipice of cultural change in many ways.”

“Every single person on earth is being affected by the climate crisis in some way. If we’re not showing that in our day-to-day content, that content is science fiction,” Weinstein further claimed.

The organizers of the summit express dissatisfaction with the current lack of messaging in movies and TV shows and advocate for a shift in this direction.

fellow summit co-founder Heather Fipps said:

We see this as a huge problem because, for the most part, people on average spend more time with television and film characters than they do with their own families. We are activists operating within the entertainment industry. The entertainment industry is hypocritical. It hasn’t done enough. It is really important for us to steep our fictional worlds in our reality.

Naturally, their perspective may not align with the realities experienced by others, as evident in this video featuring Jane Fonda, a prominent speaker at the summit, who bizarrely claims that there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism.