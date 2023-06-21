Hunter Biden reaches settlement in child support case with ex-girlfriend

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Hunter Biden has reached a settlement in his child support case with Lunden Roberts, a 32-year-old Arkansas woman and mother of his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, according to a close source who spoke to the New York Post. The pair's first encounter took place at a strip club in Washington, D.C.

As reported by the Post, following Hunter's recent deposition, Roberts agreed to a reduction in her child support payments from their initial $20,000. The final settlement terms are yet to be solidified, and Clint Lancaster, Roberts' attorney, refused to confirm the rumored monthly payments of $5,000, citing confidentiality due to the case being sealed.

Lancaster emphasized the significance of Roberts' presence during Hunter's deposition, while expressing concerns that Hunter might leverage the settlement to further his own agenda. He warned that any leaks about the settlement to the press could lead to a court reschedule for July 11th.

Hunter, the 53-year-old son of the president, made an appearance in an Arkansas court on May 1st with a bid to reduce his monthly payments to Roberts. Despite arriving via a friend's private jet, he cited a "substantial material change" in his finances as the reason for his request.

The court documents revealed that Hunter had already paid Roberts, a former exotic dancer, $750,000 in child support since 2019, after a court-ordered paternity test confirmed him as Navy's father. During their affair, Roberts was reportedly on the payroll of Hunter's company for nine months.

In spite of the paternity test confirmation, the president's family and the White House have repeatedly overlooked Hunter's daughter. A glaring example was when the president incorrectly claimed to have four granddaughters, failing to acknowledge his fifth, Navy.

News of Hunter settling his child support dispute comes on the heels of a plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors for two tax crimes, as well as admitting to the details of a gun charge. He will plead guilty to misdemeanors for failing to pay around $100,000 in taxes for both 2017 and 2018. However, he is not projected to serve any jail time.