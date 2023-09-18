Hunter Biden sues IRS over unlawful release of his taxes

'The lawsuit is about the decision by IRS employees, their representatives, and others to disregard their obligations and repeatedly and intentionally publicly disclose and disseminate Mr Biden’s protected tax return information outside the exceptions for making disclosures in the law,' the lawsuit reads.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, took legal action against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that whistleblowers within the tax agency have wrongfully disclosed his tax details.

Filed in the District Court for the District of Columbia, the case zeroes in on statements given by IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler during media interviews. These statements emerged against the backdrop of an ongoing investigation spearheaded by House of Representatives Republicans into Hunter Biden's tax affairs and business engagements, SCMP reported.

Hunter, 53, faces more legal trouble as House Republicans, spotlighting an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, are examining alleged connections between Hunter's business ventures and Joe Biden's policies during his vice-presidential term from 2009-2017.

In response, the White House has steadfastly rejected any claims of misconduct.

Hunter was recently slapped with three counts, accusing him of deceit concerning illegal drug usage during a firearm purchase. While initial negotiations appeared promising, with prosecutors and Hunter reaching a tentative plea agreement on tax and firearm charges, the deal collapsed.

The current lawsuit highlights the extensive media interactions of Shapley, Ziegler, and their legal representatives, including “over 20 nationally televised” interviews, discussing Hunter Biden. Both IRS agents have previously testified in Congress, exposing alleged political meddling in the IRS's probe into Biden's tax scenario, although the Justice Department vehemently denies such interference.

As part of his legal demands, Hunter is claiming $1,000 for every unauthorized tax information disclosure, a formal declaration from the IRS, a comprehensive data protection strategy, pertinent tax-related documentation, and further relief.

However, the Republican-dominated House Judiciary Committee has labeled this lawsuit as an act of “intimidation,” voicing their sentiments on social media platforms. Responses from the IRS remain pending.

United States news Hunter Biden
