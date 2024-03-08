ICE identifies Venezuelan gang affiliation in suspect of Laken Riley's murder

Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien suspected in the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, has been identified as an active participant in a Venezuelan gang, El Tren de Aragua (TdA), according to sources from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) speaking with the New York Post.

Court filings in the U.S. Middle District of Georgia reveal that Ibarra, who entered the United States illegally in 2022 along with his then-girlfriend and young son, bears tattoos indicative of his gang affiliation.

Details from the court documents outline the nature of tattoos typically associated with TdA members, including imagery of weapons, stars, clocks, trains, five-pointed crowns, and the dollar sign. Photos taken following Ibarra’s apprehension on February 23, 2024, highlight tattoos aligning with these descriptions, suggesting his ties to the gang. Notably, Ibarra sports a five-pointed crown tattoo on his neck and a teardrop tattoo under his eye, the latter often linked to gang culture broadly.

The sequence of events leading to Ibarra's arrest involves several encounters with law enforcement, beginning with his detainment by Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, shortly after he entered the country. Despite being scheduled to meet with ICE agents, a significant delay was noted, with a meeting set for over two years post-entry, later postponed to December 2024.

Compounding the legal issues, Ibarra was arrested in New York City for unsafe driving practices and subsequently in Athens, Georgia, for misdemeanor shoplifting along with his brother. However, these incidents culminated in Ibarra's most severe charge related to the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley. Found dead near the University of Georgia campus, Riley's case has intensified calls for stringent border control and immigration enforcement, spotlighting the Biden administration’s handling of immigration issues.

The public outcry following Riley’s murder led to the passage of the “Laken Riley Act” by the Republican-led U.S. House. This legislation mandates the arrest of illegal aliens charged with theft, signaling a direct legislative response to the rising concerns over crime and illegal immigration.