Illinois allows illegal immigrants to apply to universal basic income program

AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Undocumented migrants in Illinois will be eligible to apply for a universal basic income program, which is set to launch as a trial for 3,250 households.

The pilot program will provide residents with monthly cash payments of $500 a month for two years with “no strings attached,” Business Insider reported.

Residents, which includes illegal immigrants, of Cook County, Illinois, will be eligible to apply. To receive the assistance, applicants must be adult residents of Cook County, which includes parts of Chicago, and make an income of below 250% of the federal poverty level.

If they live in a household of four or more, they must earn less than $69,375 a year.

According to Fox News, which first broke the story, applicants will not be asked about their citizenship status.

As detailed on the Cook County website, the pilot program is “open to all residents of Cook County, regardless of your immigration status.”

“​​This means that is you are undocumented, or your household is a mixed-status household, and you meet the eligibility criteria above, you are eligible to participate,” the message continues, noting that county officials will not share your information with the U.S. federal government, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The government's press release state’s that 36% of county residents are eligible to apply, and the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan, which was launched to help struggling Americans dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other words, taxpayers will see their money being given to illegal immigrants.