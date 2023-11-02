Immigrants complain that 'taxes in Canada are too expensive'

Facebook/ Justin Trudeau

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,898 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

With record immigration levels comes record-level opposition to how much government taxes Canadians.

According to in-house research by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the Chinese, Filipinos, Indians, Nigerians and Syrians believe Canadians pay too many taxes.

Among those interviewed by Agency researchers, the consensus is that “taxes in Canada are expensive,” reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Canadians pay a lot of taxes,” said one immigrant. “It’s scary,” said another. “They add up,” said a third.

In 2023, the average Canadian family of two or more people will pay $64,610 in taxes, representing 46.1% of their annual gross income ($140,106). Last year, the average family paid 45.2% of its income to the government.

A Leger poll posted earlier this year said over half (52%) of Canadians believe the average family should pay 25% or less of their income to the government. Four in every five support paying the government less than 40% of their income.

According to in-house research, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is “boastful” and “self-congratulatory” when it comes to her record on inflation.



READ MORE: https://t.co/PQjoNM9GEp pic.twitter.com/UNs6JMqQQ9 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 3, 2023

“There is a perception taxes in Canada are expensive,” said an Agency report, Qualitative Research On First Time Tax Filing With Newcomers To Canada.

“Any actual or potential deduction — either in the form of Goods and Services Tax or income taxes — is concerning to them,” said the report.

According to Statistics Canada, most workers have observed a decline in their purchasing power in recent years.

“Wages and earnings have not kept pace with price pressures, especially those related to food and shelter,” said a StatsCan report, Research To Insights: Consumer Price Inflation, Recent Trends And Analysis.

Though weekly earnings typically increased 4.2% last year, rent increased 5.9% over the same period.

Canada's economy is doing great, according to Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.



"Wage growth outpaced inflation in July, just as it has done for the past 6 months," she says, adding unemployment is "near historic lows." pic.twitter.com/D5H8NLNEgZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 16, 2023

“Despite moderate increases in wages and earnings, most workers have seen their purchasing power decline as inflationary pressures ramp up,” wrote analysts.

The cost of running a family car also rose 13.4%, while food prices increased 14.8%. Mortgage interest costs also jumped 18%.

“Increases in the cost of living are [harming] net saving and wealth, especially for more vulnerable households,” read the report, disproportionately impacting low and middle-income households.

“Newcomers often mentioned it being an ‘expensive’ part of living in Canada,” said Newcomers. “Especially because [they] often earned little or no income in their early years in Canada.”

“They emphasized the need to keep as much of their income as possible.”

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland claims one of her "principal responsibilities" is to "not pour fuel on the flames of inflation." She adds that "inflation and high interest rates are really challenging for a lot of people, and that is one of the things I heard about today." pic.twitter.com/owbi5jXWJ0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 8, 2023

However, researchers said despite hearing reservations from newcomers, they understand that taxes are an “important part of living in Canada” — to pay for critical infrastructure like roads and hospitals.

“The fact roads are drivable and health care is free makes newcomers feel the tax they pay is actually being used to improve everyday life,” said Newcomers.

But Leger said nearly half (44%) of Canadians believe they're getting poor or very poor value from government services.

Ultimately, three-quarters (74%) believe a family of two or more people is over-taxed by all levels of government.