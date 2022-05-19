WATCH: Is Doug Ford's flip-flopping alienating his base?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies filled in to discuss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's current inclination to kowtow to the Liberal establishment and flip-flop on crucial issues involving his voting base.

As Mr. Ford campaigned using slogans such as "For the People" and "Ontario Open for Business," the reality he has contributed to creating tells a far different story.

From supporting lockdowns and shuttered businesses to vaccine mandates and awarding the left-wing Toronto Star a lucrative online casino license, Mr. Ford's track record has demonstrated that he has strayed far away from the principled Conservative ideals he claims to be representing.

Mr. Ford previously awarded a $500M loan to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. Speaking on efficiently spending taxpayer dollars, Mr. Ford has stated, “If there’s one thing I won’t tolerate it’s people wasting taxpayers’ money.”

