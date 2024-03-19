J.K. Rowling fires back at warnings to delete posts that offend trans-identifying male

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has delivered a scathing response to an X post written by a self-proclaimed LGBTQ "ally" who warned her to delete posts referring to a trans-identifying male as a man to avoid potential legal consequences.

The exchange began when attorney Rajan Barot advised Rowling to remove posts about trans-identifying activist India Willoughby, citing a new law set to take effect on April 1, 2024, in Scotland. "You are best advised to delete the posts about @IndiaWilloughby as they most likely contravene the new law. Start deleting!" Barot wrote.

Rowling fired back, "If you genuinely imagine I'd delete posts calling a man a man, so as not to be prosecuted under this ludicrous law, stand by for the mother of all April Fools' jokes."

The author then took aim at another of Barot's posts, in which he described himself as a "CIS male and an ally of the LGBTQ+ community" who has "fought for diversity and equality" throughout his life. Rowling offered a mocking translation of Barot's statement:

"'I am a man who wants to see girls and women stripped of their rights and protections for the benefit of my fellow men,'" she wrote. "'I know this makes me a really good guy and other guys I know agree with me. I am proud of being such a great guy.'"

Rowling also addressed Willoughby directly, who had complained about receiving death threats from the author's fans and supporters. "Let's compare what each of us has got over the past five years, @IndiaWilloughby, and see who's had the greatest number of threats of murder, torture, burning, skinning, rape (in every possible mutation) and assault (again, in every possible variation) from the other's allies," Rowling challenged.

The bestselling author has long been an outspoken advocate for biological women, a stance that has resulted in a deluge of online hatred from trans activists and numerous death threats, which Rowling has said she could "paper the house" with.