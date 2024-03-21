J.K. Rowling threatens legal action against Harry Potter fan site over false claims about her kids

Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip.

"Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling has threatened legal action against Wizarding News, a Harry Potter fan site dedicated to promoting the LGBTQ agenda and criticizing the author, after the outlet posted what Rowling claims are lies about her daughter.

In a series of posts on social media, Rowling shared screenshots of Wizarding News' allegations, which included claims that her eldest daughter had changed her last name "to literally get away from Rowling," moved to Portugal, and had children of her own.

"Could somebody who isn't blocked by this account tell them this is untrue in all respects, as I suspect they already know," Rowling wrote. "Lying about my kids is a new low, even by this website's subterranean standards."

When Wizarding News shared a photo and claimed that Rowling was a grandmother who did not talk about her grandchildren, the author disputed the claim, stating, "Again, completely false, @wizardingnews. I have no grandchildren. What are you gaining by posting these lies?"

Rowling accused the outlet of "painting a target on people who have no connection with me, who aren't my relatives," adding, "You surely know what you're doing, but persist. Hate me all you like, but your actions are having real world consequences for people I don't even know."

The author threatened legal action if the photo was not taken down and the story corrected, stating, "This is not a joke. The baby and its mother have no connection with me, @wizardingnews. That isn't my daughter. Your vendetta against me is causing collateral damage to innocent people. If legal action is the only way to protect them, I will take it."

Although Wizarding News claimed to have deleted the photo, the outlet continued to attack Rowling, saying, "Glad you seem to be self-aware enough to acknowledge the hate your bigoted rhetoric engenders."

Rowling demanded a retraction and apology, laying out her assessment of the situation and reiterating her threat of legal action. She clarified that, contrary to the outlet's claims, she is very close with her eldest daughter, who does not live in Portugal and has no children.

"You've published easily disproven and damaging falsehoods," Rowling stated. "Should we go to legal proceedings, you will need to show why, in spite of being told the truth, you neither retracted nor apologized. In the absence of any such retraction and apology, the next communication you receive will be from my lawyer."

.@wizardingnews I've done everything I can to keep my children out of the public eye. My eldest daughter doesn't owe you or anyone else details of her private life. However, for the avoidance of doubt:



The heated exchange between Rowling and Wizarding News highlights the ongoing tensions between the author and some members of the Harry Potter fan community who have criticized her stance on transgender issues.