'War is good for business,' James O'Keefe exposes BlackRock

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

On Tuesday, O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) unveiled a recent video wherein Serge Varlay, a recruiter from BlackRock, expressed that "Ukraine is good for business."

Speaking to an undercover journalist from OMG, Varlay shared his perspective on the Ukraine-Russia war, stating that the ongoing conflict is "good for business." He illustrated this with an example, mentioning that if Russia were to target Ukraine's grain silos, it would lead to a significant increase in wheat prices.

"So what are you gonna do if you’re a trading firm? The moment that news hits, within a millisecond, you’re going to pump trades into whoever the wheat suppliers are. Into their stocks. Within an hour or two that stick goes f*cking up and then you sell and you just make, I don’t know, however many mil."

"The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, global wheat market, prices of bread, you know, literally everything goes up and down. This is fantastic if you’re trading."

"Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real f*cking good for business," Varlay stated, adding that "it’s exciting when sh*t goes wrong."

Varlay then went to say that he is one who "decide[s] people's fates."

"Every f*cking day, I literally decide how somebody’s life is going to be shaped," Varlay boasted, adding "I’m not actually a finance guy, I just know what happens because I’m recruiting people who do these things."

Varlay elaborated to the undercover journalist on how effortlessly one could procure the services of a politician, stating "It’s not through who the president is. It’s through who’s controlling the wallet of the president."

When questioned about the source of influence over the president's financial matters, Varlay asserted, "the hedge funds, BlackRock, the banks. These guys run the world."

Varlay asserted that banks run the world because "you acquire stuff. You diversify, you acquire, you keep acquiring. You spend whatever you make in acquiring more. And at a certain point, your risk level is super low. Imagine you’ve invested in 10 different industries, from food to drinks to technology. If one of them fails it doesn’t matter, you have nine others to back you up."

"You own a little bit of everything… you can take this big f*ck-ton of money and then you can start to buy people," he added.

Referring to the purchase of individuals, Varlay said the first tier are the senators, which he dubbed as "f*cking cheap."

"You got 10 grand? You can buy a senator. It doesn’t matter who wins. They’re in my pocket at this point."