Jen Psaki blasts Republican attempts to protect children from trans surgeries

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that lawmakers who are working to protect minors from transgender studies and puberty blockers have been “put on notice” by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Psaki’s remarks come about a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the state’s anti-grooming bill, which prohibits the instruction of sexuality and gender to students between the ages of five to eight.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Psaki said, “Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these … discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that health-care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and federal law.”

Still think conservatives are blowing the groomer issue out of proportion? Psaki says states that prevent kids from being put on puberty blockers or put through sex reassignment surgeries will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/BtghFgc59g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 8, 2022

The statement was in reference to Alabama legislature passing a bill that prohibits doctors from performing “gender-affirming” surgeries on children, or putting them on puberty blockers if they “identify” as the opposite sex.

Speaking on the bill, Republican House Rep. Wes Allen said, “It’s about protecting these minors. And it’s not about adults, but it’s about those minors. Their minds are not fully developed to make these decisions on these medications and surgeries.”

Allen stated that some adults who have gone through transgender medical treatments have spoken in favour of his bill at public hearings, saying they regretted receiving the treatments. He added that the bill would not ban transgender minors from receiving mental health counselling and that the goal of the bill is ultimately to protect and help children.

The bill would make it illegal for doctors to perform transgender affirming surgery, and provide puberty blockers or hormones to children, making it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Alabama Senate also passed a parental rights bill, which prohibits teachers from teaching children about sexuality and gender identity between kindergarten and fifth grade.

Psaki went on to blast Republicans for fighting for parental rights and protecting children from woke leftist teachers from indoctrinating children, stating that they are “engaging in a disturbing, cynical trend of attacking vulnerable transgender kids for purely partisan, political reasons.”

“Today in Alabama, instead of focusing on critical kitchen-table issues like the economy, COVID, or addressing the country’s mental health crisis, Republican lawmakers are currently debating legislation that, among many things, would target trans youth with tactics that threatens to put pediatricians in prison if they provide medically necessary, lifesaving health care for the kids they serve,” Psaki stated.

“President Biden has committed in both words and actions to fight for all Americans and will not hesitate to hold these states accountable,” she said.