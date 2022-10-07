'Jew-free zones' at UC Berkeley? What's going on here?

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

Nine student groups at the University of California, Berkely, have voted to exclude speakers with pro-Israel beliefs. The New York Post, quoting a bylaw from the Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, reports that “[The organizations] will not invite speakers that have expressed interest and continue to hold views, host, sponsor or promote events in support of Zionism, the apartheid state of Israel and the occupation of Palestine.”

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Laura Rosen Cohen, a writer and editor for Mark Steyn's SteynOnline publication, joined guest host David Menzies to share her thoughts on the decisions made by these groups and the school's acceptance of this behaviour.

So, what if this was another minority being singled out? Well, as Laura told David:

I think that there's also been a lot of anti-Christian bias in America on college campuses for a long time and that is also something that people turn a blind eye to in the mainstream media. There are certain groups, certain religious groups, certain, maybe, gender groups, that are more highly protected by the media, and the media goes into full gear if certain groups are attacked. I think in this case, it's just really uncomfortable territory for the left. Jews are very progressive in general, Jews vote left whether it's Democrat in the United States or Liberal in Canada, and it's really hard for them to square the circle versus what's happening now. It's a very difficult thing to have to acknowledge at some point that the political left is more of a danger than the political right is to Jews in North America.

