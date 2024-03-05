Jewish man brutally attacked in post-synagogue walk in Paris

Creative Commons

French officials reported that a man wearing a kippah was assaulted upon leaving a Paris synagogue late last week.

The assailant, who is currently being sought by the authorities, allegedly yelled "dirty Jew" while attacking the 62-year-old man, who is said to have lost consciousness following the assault, reports the Daily Wire.

“According to initial information, a new anti-Semitic attack took place in Paris yesterday evening,” said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. “Everything is being done to find the author of this unspeakable act. Furthermore, on my instructions, since yesterday the prefects have reinforced surveillance of places frequented by our Jewish compatriots who must not be victims of the tragedies taking place in the Middle East.”

Darmanin has directed a noticeable increase in police presence around Jewish communities, especially near schools and synagogues. This action comes in response to a rise in anti-Semitic incidents globally in the days leading up to Ramadan.

Notable incidents include the murder of a Jewish dentist in San Diego by a man professing Islamic beliefs late last weekend, and a teenager in Zurich who declared loyalty to ISIS and stabbed a Jewish man over the weekend.

The marked increase in anti-Semitic incidents and terror attacks worldwide started following Hamas' terrorist attack on October 7.

As Israel gears up to capture Rafah, Hamas' final bastion in Gaza, tensions with Hezbollah along its northern Lebanon border have escalated.

Iran, supporting both Hamas and Hezbollah, is said to have authorized Hezbollah last week for a comprehensive assault on Israel if Rafah is seized. This directive from Iran is reportedly based on the belief that Israel, after targeting terrorists in Rafah, will next focus on Hezbollah's strongholds in southern Lebanon.

“[Hezbollah Secretary-General] Hassan Nasrallah told [Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Commander Esmail] Qaani that the attack is likely to be very imminent, most likely in the month of Ramadan, or with Israel’s invasion of the city of Rafah,” an IRGC source told Arabic Post. “Nasrallah said that he is completely certain of [Israel’s] intention to launch a large-scale attack on Lebanon, and he asked Qaani to give him complete freedom in how he intends to attack.”