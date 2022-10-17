Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler

AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Kanye West has announced that he plans to purchase Parler, the conservative social media platform dedicated to free speech,

Parler and West made the announcement on Monday, stating they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of 2022.

West’s purchase comes as the rapper and fashion designer found himself in hot water the past week following anti-Semitic comments which saw his Instagram and Twitter accounts restricted.

West commented on the purchase, stating, “In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said that “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Fox Business reported.

George Farmer is married to conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has been touring with Kanye West to promote her new documentary for the Daily Wire.

“Ye [Kanye West] is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

Parler confirmed the details of the purchase with Rebel News, stating that existing users with gold-badged accounts (the platform’s version of blue checkmarks) will be able to continue to communicate with its “Outreach Team,” and that the sale will be complete by the end of the year.

In early October, West and Daily Wire host Candace Owens made headlines as the pair sported “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at a Paris Fashion Week event, Rebel News reported.

Owens and Kanye garnered a strong reaction from the media and celebrities, who expressed their outrage over the shirts, with some declaring that the rapper was guilty of “fascism.”

West posted an image on Instagram reading, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over, you’re welcome.”