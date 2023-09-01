Lemieux ditches Z-cup breasts, shows up as a man ahead of new school year

It appears Kerry Luc “Kayla” Lemieux has ditched his enormous prosthetic breasts ahead of the upcoming school year. With students set to return to class next week, the teacher, colloquially known to Rebel News viewers as “Busty Lemieux”, was spotted by the Daily Mail dressed as a male as he prepared for the start of classes.

EXCLUSIVE: Trans teacher Kayla Lemieux shows up as a MAN with a scruffy beard for the new school year, ditching the Z-cup breasts, blond wig and tight tops | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/lpwcafXNn9 — QueenMaureen💚🤍💜 (@QueenMaureenGC) September 1, 2023

Last year, controversy erupted after video surfaced of Lemieux, equipped with massive prosthetics, teaching a shop class at Oakville Trafalgar High School, part of the Halton District School Board (HDSB).

Lemieux was eventually placed on home assignment following backlash from students and parents. At the time, the HDSB said Ontario's Human Rights Code prevented it from imposing a dress code on the teacher.

EXCLUSIVE: Video of the infamous Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher who has been sporting ridiculously large prosthetic breasts to school. Spoke with many students who are simply uncomfortable with the situation. https://t.co/UIfByGW9jJ pic.twitter.com/cCYjcRmj3D — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 23, 2022

Lemieux was then transferred to the nearby Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB), where he is expected to resume regular duties as students return to class in September.

This week, the teacher was captured by the Daily Mail dressed as a man — despite previously claimimg the giant, oversized breasts were real — outside of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton.

WATCH: Megyn Kelly commends Rebel News, comments on 'Male Teacher with Giant Fake Breasts'



MORE: https://t.co/5dWooglqLd pic.twitter.com/VXTjZgkxXt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2023

Rebel News put that claim to the test shortly after, catching up with Lemieux in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

Tom Fisher, the president of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, sent a letter to parents warning of "possible media interest onsite and protests" ahead of the school's reopening on Sept. 6.

The letter failed to name Lemieux, but spoke of an "experienced educator" who garnered “public attention, pertaining to their gender expression, while teaching at a school in a different community.”

Rebel News will continue to follow this story as it develops.