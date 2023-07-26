Liberal MP who said 'honk honk' means 'heil Hitler' promoted to mental health minister

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In February 2022, during the Freedom Convoy, Ya'ara Saks, the MP for York-Centre, stood in the House of Commons and tried to draw a link between the 'honk honk' slogan of the anti-mandate truckers' protests to neo-Nazism.

Ya’ara Saks, another Toronto MP set to join cabinet. Rocking the big bouquet pic.twitter.com/XJpShegrnt — Alex Ballingall 🫨 (@aballinga) July 26, 2023

Lunatic Canadian MP says “Honk Honk is an acronym for Heil Hitler” pic.twitter.com/jj0yMN5Wmi — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) February 22, 2022

Saks, the former Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (את/היא/she/her/elle), will replace Carolyn Bennett as Minister of Mental Health.

Here is the new cabinet, 30 changes in total #cdnpoli



Anand - Treasury

Bibeau - Revenue

Blair - DND

Boissonnault - Employment & official languages

Duclos - Procurement

Fraser - Housing

Gould - House Leader

Holland - Health

Hussen - International Development

Hutchings - Rural pic.twitter.com/W65VfwaB5u — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) July 26, 2023

The cabinet shuffle resulted in seven MPs being moved out of the cabinet, promotions or lateral moves of some failed Trudeau loyalists, and four other MPs quitting altogether.

what??? Is there NOBODY of any substance on that entire bench???



Bill Blair for Defense? Bootstraps Billy, the perpetrator of the G-20 human rights atrocities???



This country is a clown show. Our troops deserve far better ... https://t.co/yxTL3mcqGJ — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) July 25, 2023

The Freedom Convoy was an organic, multi-ethnic anti-restriction demonstration which protested in Ottawa for approximately three weeks beginning in late January 2022.

The protests ended when the Liberals used a never-before-invoked counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to arrest the protest leaders, seize crowdfunding fuelling the protests, and freeze the bank accounts of supporters and participants.