Liberal MP who said 'honk honk' means 'heil Hitler' promoted to mental health minister

Ya'ara Saks, the former Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will replace Carolyn Bennett as Minister of Mental Health.

In February 2022, during the Freedom Convoy, Ya'ara Saks, the MP for York-Centre, stood in the House of Commons and tried to draw a link between the 'honk honk' slogan of the anti-mandate truckers' protests to neo-Nazism.

Saks, the former Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (את/היא/she/her/elle), will replace Carolyn Bennett as Minister of Mental Health.

The cabinet shuffle resulted in seven MPs being moved out of the cabinet, promotions or lateral moves of some failed Trudeau loyalists, and four other MPs quitting altogether.

The Freedom Convoy was an organic, multi-ethnic anti-restriction demonstration which protested in Ottawa for approximately three weeks beginning in late January 2022.

The protests ended when the Liberals used a never-before-invoked counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to arrest the protest leaders, seize crowdfunding fuelling the protests, and freeze the bank accounts of supporters and participants.

