Liberals gifted WEF $500,000 to produce favourable report on carbon tax report

Stalwart anti-globalist MP Leslyn Lewis is once again criticizing the Trudeau Liberals for their international commitments to unelected bureaucratic bodies.

In response to an order paper submitted by Lewis in June 2023, MPs learned the federal government paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) $493,937 to write a favourable report on the carbon tax.

“Global interest groups should not be trusted to care about the prosperity of Canadians,” she wrote in a March 18 social media post.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) claims the 2020 New Nature Economy Report establishes the “business and economic case for safeguarding nature.”

“This report will be directed at senior decision makers in governments and businesses who have the influence and ability to shift business-as-usual” approaches, writes ECCC analysts.

In its mission statement, the WEF claims to “improve the state of the world” and to “shape global, regional and industry agendas” at annual summits in Davos, Switzerland.

'I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the WEF staff, for the support provided to the Government of Canada,' reads an undated letter by former Liberal minister Bill Morneau.



Lewis requested all details of federal WEF engagements, including contracts, transfer payments, and memoranda of understanding.

An Inquiry of Ministry filed last September 18 revealed the Trudeau Liberals sent the Forum nearly $23.5 million since 2015, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Lewis highlighted the carbon tax report before another pending tax hike on April 1 that will raise the cost of gasoline from 14.31 cents to 17.61 per litre.

In the New Nature Economy Report, the international body relays solutions to Canada’s federal government that address the “crisis” faced by nature.

“The climate crisis, nature loss, water scarcity are all interconnected and we must address them simultaneously to achieve a decarbonized, nature-positive world,” said Alan Jope, then CEO of British multinational Unilever, in the preface.

It notes that fiscal policy alone will not sufficiently achieve a “nature-positive, low-carbon” economy, advocating additional measures.

“To make nature-positive models investable, explicitly pricing in and articulating environmental cost factors to penalize unsustainable practices — such as through carbon taxes, for example — will be a game changer,” reads the report.