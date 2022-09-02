Libs of TikTok and Babylon Bee CEO offer bounty on Boston Children's Hospital bomb hoax caller

NECN News

Libs of TikTok and Seth Dillon, the CEO of the Babylon Bee, have joined forces to offer a bounty for information leading to the arrest of the individual who called in a fake bomb threat to the Boston Children's Hospital earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, the hospital, which has been the subject of controversy after it was exposed for offering so-called gender affirmation surgery to minors, received a bomb threat. The threat, which was later proven to be a hoax, prompted a massive police response as the hospital was searched and no dangerous devices were found, ABC News reported.

The bomb hoax prompted numerous leftist influencers, and even some journalists to call for Chaya Raichik, who founded Libs of TikTok to be permanently banned on all social media platforms as she was the first to publish a video produced by the hospital promoting “gender-affirming hysterectomies.”

The video, which was later deleted by the Boston Children's Hospital, spurred criticism and condemnation of the organization and other hospitals across the country that also offer the service to minors.

Raichik, who remains locked out of Twitter, condemned the bomb threat “in the strongest of terms,” in a statement to the Daily Wire. “I’m hoping the Boston PD saw Seth’s generous offer and will use their full force to catch the perp who made the bomb threat.”

Dillon has put up an offer of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual who made the bomb threat.

“Last night, police responded to a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital,” Dillon stated on Twitter. “Thankfully, the anonymous caller was bluffing — no bomb was found. This was good news to everyone except the lunatic Leftists who can’t wait for something violent to happen so they can blame us for it.”

“And I mean it when I say they can’t wait. I’m willing to bet this bomb threat was called in not by someone who opposes ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors, but by someone who hates Libs of TikTok and wants to see Chaya permanently banned for inciting violence,” Dillon added.

“I believe this for several reasons. To begin with, we’re the ones protecting children. Our opposition to these surgical and chemical procedures is rooted not in hatred for the trans community, but in genuine concern for the well-being of the kids irreversibly damaged by them,” he said.

“Our followers share that concern,” Dillon continued. “It’d make no sense whatsoever to threaten a children’s hospital in the name of protecting kids. I think the better explanation is that this bomb threat was a setup. It conveniently supports the Left’s insane narrative that any critical coverage of ‘family-friendly’ drag shows or ‘gender-affirming care’ amounts to ‘stochastic terrorism’ (i.e., incitement). They also have a disgusting habit of using hoaxes to advance their narratives.”

“One way or another, the anonymous coward who called in this threat needs to be exposed and face justice,” he concluded. “To that end, I’m putting up a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to his or her arrest. Send your tips to: [email protected]”

It’s worth noting that despite Dillon and Raichik’s cash reward offer, publications that blamed Libs of TikTok for the negative attention directed toward the hospital have not updated their articles to mention the bounty.