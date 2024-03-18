LIVE UPDATES: Closing arguments in case of B.C. nurse accused of 'transphobia'

X/ @preta_6

A nurse, women’s rights activist, and single mother of two is entering the final stages of her gruelling disciplinary hearing before the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Defence attorneys Lisa Bildy and Karen Bastow, who have been hired by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) to defend Hamm at no cost to her, will be presenting their closing arguments on behalf of Hamm to three hearing panellists.

Self-proclaimed “old white cisgender queer” lawyer Barbara Findlay and Michel Seaborn, counsel for the BCCNM, are expected to present their closing arguments on Tuesday.

“I feel a bit silly for making some emotional/angry posts lately,” Hamm wrote this past weekend on X (formerly Twitter) in anticipation of Monday's hearing. “Just under a lot of stress, pressure, and uncertainty. I've got this. We've got this! Let's go!”

Hamm’s troubles with her licensing body began back in 2020, after a couple of anonymous complaints were lodged against her for her role in an “I ❤️️ J.K. Rowling” billboard message that was raised in Vancouver as a symbol of solidarity with the famous author's position on gender ideology.

After combing through hundreds of Hamm’s social media comments, which included biologically sound statements such as “there are only 2 genders” and calls for biological males to be removed from women’s prisons and sports, the BCCNM rescinded its original charge of “medically inaccurate information” against Hamm and in turn charging Hamm with making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people” between July 2018 and March 2021.

