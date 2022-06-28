LIVE UPDATES: Mass Casualty Commission investigates 2020 Halifax shooting
The Mass Casualty Commission is attempting to uncover all of the facts surrounding Canada's worst mass shooting before releasing a report on its findings and recommendations.
The Mass Casualty Commission is an independent public inquiry created to examine the April 2020 shooting in Nova Scotia that is aiming to provide recommendations to keep communities safer in the aftermath of Canada's worst mass shooting.
Throughout the inquiry, the commission will listen to testimony, raise questions and collect information. In November 2022, the commission will release a report containing its findings, lessons learned and recommendations to prevent and respond to any similar event.
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey is in Halifax, where the commission is meeting and is live tweeting the day's proceedings.
Follow along with Drea's coverage on this page, or stay connected on Twitter @DreaHumphrey:
