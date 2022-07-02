LIVESTREAM: World’s largest medical conference skeptical of Dr. Fauci and Big Pharma
The 2nd World Congress of the World Council for Health and Doctors for Life in Brazil, will also address national and international legal aspects, unpublished studies on treatments and will also feature a block of information on integrative medicine and its applications in coping with the disease.
Right now in Brazil, the world’s leading doctors who are skeptical of the official Covid policy are meeting at a unique conference. It’s called the “World Council for Health — Doctors for Life” and it includes scientists, doctors and public policy experts.
(Brazil is an interesting location for such a conference, as its president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been a vocal critic of Covid dogma, and has personally refused to be vaccinated.)
We’re live-streaming the conference right now, courtesy of BrightLight News, which is on location.
If you’re interested in the other side of the story for Covid medicine, please watch the livestream.
(Some of the conference is in Portuguese, but much of it is in English.)
