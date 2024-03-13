LSU student Madison Brooks allegedly gang-raped before being fatally struck by a car

Horrifying new details have emerged surrounding the death of Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks, who was allegedly gang-raped in a car before being left on the side of a busy highway, where she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Four men - Everett Lee, 28; Kaivon Washington, 18; Casen Carver, 19; and a 17-year-old charged as an adult - have been indicted on charges of rape in the 19-year-old's January 2023 death.

According to prosecutors, Brooks met the suspects at a bar near LSU's campus before entering their car, where the alleged gang rape occurred in the back seat. A disturbing video recorded by Carver allegedly captures him stating "They finna [sic] rape her" while laughing.

"You can see what's going on in the back seat from the right side of the camera. That's where you see Kaivon pushing Maddie down. Then you see Carter with his pants down on top of Maddie," an attorney for Brooks' family told Fox News, describing the footage's contents. "You kind of see her legs sticking up, and she doesn't have anything on. You know it's Desmond Carter because he wore a plaid shirt."

After the alleged assault, prosecutors say the severely intoxicated Brooks was callously expelled from the vehicle onto a four-lane road in the early morning hours. Moments later, an oncoming car struck and fatally injured her.

While bystanders Kathryn Devillier and Beau Adams rushed to Brooks' aid and called emergency services, the suspects were allegedly unaware of her death at that point, only learning her fate the following day.

"It gives me a lot of comfort and peace in that Beau and Kathryn were both there. The last few people that Madi saw wasn't going to be her [alleged] attackers," said Brooks' mother Ashley Baustert, commending the good Samaritans.

All four suspects have pleaded not guilty. The case, revolving around the bombshell video evidence, has sent shockwaves through the LSU community and drawn national outrage over the depravity surrounding Brooks' final hours.