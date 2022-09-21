Man who admitted to killing Cayler Ellingson because he believed the teen was part of Republican ‘extremist group’ released on bond

Submitted Photo

Police say that a North Dakota man, Shannon Brandt, admitted to killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Sunday in an apparently politically motivated attack. Brandt told police that the boy was part of a Republican “extremist group.”

Ellingson’s death comes weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a tough tone on “MAGA Republicans,” likening the GOP and its voters to “semi-fascism.”

“Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal and economic rights, they embrace political violence,” said Biden at the Democratic National Committee in early September. “They refuse to accept the will of the people. They threaten our very democracy.”

Police charged Brandt, 41, with killing the teenager using his vehicle. Brandt admitted to intentionally hitting him following an argument over politics. Brandt killed Ellingson early Sunday with an SUV in an alley, KVRR-TV reported. He is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

The fatal incident occurred in McHenry, North Dakota.

The suspect was released on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. As detailed by Town Hall reporter Mia Cathell, Brandt “started scrubbing his social media” profiles following his release, some of which were saved in screenshots.

Jail confirmed to me that Shannon Brandt, who reportedly confessed to killing a North Dakota teen because the 18yo victim was "part of a Republican extremist group," posted bond and is back on the streets.



Since his release, it appears Brandt started scrubbing his social media. pic.twitter.com/HAIbprHPpP — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 21, 2022

Authorities say Brandt called 911 to report the crash. He was also allegedly drunk at the time. Court documents show that he told a 911 dispatcher that he believed the teen to be a part of a Republican “extremist group” and was calling people to pursue him following a political argument.

Prosecutors allege that in the moments before Ellingson was killed, the teenager called his mother to rescue him because Brandt was chasing him through the city, where a street dance had just ended. He was dead by the time she could get there, InForum reported.

Ellingson’s mother Sheri said she knew Brandt but did not believe her son knew him.

“We are still trying to determine what, exactly, transpired at the time of crash and prior to that as well," said North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind. "We do not know of any witnesses. We are still making attempts to interview potential witnesses from the street dance, people that were present prior to the crash happening.”

If convicted, Brandt faces a minimum of 10 years in prison due to an existing DUI on his record. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Police say that they could press for more serious charges against Brandt as the investigation develops.

A family friend of the Ellingsons has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for funeral expenses.